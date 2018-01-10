Steph Curry Out vs. Clippers With Sprained Ankle

Just as he was beginning to play his best basketball of the season, Stephen Curry will miss at least one more game due to a sprain to the same right ankle that caused him to miss 11 games in December, reports ESPN's Chris Haynes.

The injury happened during Golden State's shootaround on Wednesday, and Curry will sit out the Warriors' game against the Clippers on Wednesday night. Per Haynes, Curry slipped to the floor toward the end of the shootaround and was being evaluated by the team's medical staff.

Curry has been spectacular in the five games he's played in since returning from the 11-game absence. He's averaged 35.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists on and made 33 of 62 three-pointers across the five games, all of which the Warriors won by double digits.