NBA Trade Rumors: Latest News, Buzz as Deadline Approaches

The NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away.

By Chris Chavez
January 11, 2018

The 2018 NBA Trade deadline is set for Feb. 8 and talks are already starting to pick up around the league. 

Teams have until Jan. 15 to sign two-way contracts.

Among the players that could see moves in the coming weeks include DeAndre Jordan of the Clippers, George Hill of the Sacramento Kings, Tyreke Evans of the Memphis Grizzlies and more.

NBA Trade Deadline: The Best Under-the-Radar Targets

Here's a look at some of the latest buzz:

• Nikola Mirotic remains hopeful that he will be traded in the coming weeks and has informed the Chicago Bulls' management of places that he may like to play. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, which can be voided if the Bulls pick up the team option on his deal for next season. The Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers are teams that are reportedly interested in Mirotic. (Joe Cowley, Chicago Sun-Times)

• The Los Angeles Clippers are in talks with Lou Williams for a possible contract extension. He is in the last year of his three-year, $21 million deal that was signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• There is no sign that Hassan Whiteside is on the trading block by the Miami Heat. (Barry Jackson, Miami Herald)

• Dirk Nowitzki remains firm in his belief that he can finish out his two-year contract and play in 2018–2019. (Eddie Sefko, Dallas Morning News)

This page will continue to be updated with all the latest news and rumors.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters