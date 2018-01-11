The 2018 NBA Trade deadline is set for Feb. 8 and talks are already starting to pick up around the league.

Teams have until Jan. 15 to sign two-way contracts.

Among the players that could see moves in the coming weeks include DeAndre Jordan of the Clippers, George Hill of the Sacramento Kings, Tyreke Evans of the Memphis Grizzlies and more.

Here's a look at some of the latest buzz:

• Nikola Mirotic remains hopeful that he will be traded in the coming weeks and has informed the Chicago Bulls' management of places that he may like to play. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, which can be voided if the Bulls pick up the team option on his deal for next season. The Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers are teams that are reportedly interested in Mirotic. (Joe Cowley, Chicago Sun-Times)

• The Los Angeles Clippers are in talks with Lou Williams for a possible contract extension. He is in the last year of his three-year, $21 million deal that was signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• There is no sign that Hassan Whiteside is on the trading block by the Miami Heat. (Barry Jackson, Miami Herald)

• Dirk Nowitzki remains firm in his belief that he can finish out his two-year contract and play in 2018–2019. (Eddie Sefko, Dallas Morning News)

This page will continue to be updated with all the latest news and rumors.