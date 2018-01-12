Draymond Green Says Golden State Deserves Four All-Stars

Draymond Green thinks he and three Warriors teammates—Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant—all deserve All-Star nods. 

By Karl Bullock
January 12, 2018

Draymond Green believes the Golden State Warriors should have four representatives at the NBA All-Star Game next month in Los Angeles.

"We're winning and everyone is playing well," he told ESPN. "Why not?"

The Warriors own the league's best record at 33-9. Green is campaigning for teammates Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. 

Last season, the Warriors became just the eighth team in NBA history with four players selected to the All Star Game. No other team has ever sent four players to All-Star games in consecutive years, according to ESPN. 

Green currently ranks third in Western Conference front court player voting with 616,730 votes, while his teammates Durant (1,326,059 votes), Thompson (686,825 votes) and Curry (1,369,658) are sitting top four in the field at their respective positions. Curry's vote total trails only LeBron James's league-leading tally.

After an offseason that saw perennial All-Stars like Paul George and Carmelo Anthony shift to the Western Conference, Green told ESPN the Warriors deserve four All-Stars because of the team's success—not just individual performance.

NBA
The Warriors' Death Lineup Is on Ice

"We're pretty consistent," Green said referring to himself, Durant, Curry and Thompson. "We play the way we play and guys stick to their roles and do what they do. I don't see why [the blueprint to get four] would change."

Voting for fans, players and media ends this Monday. The All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Staples Center. 

