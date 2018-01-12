The NBA trade deadline isn't until Feb. 8, but rumors are starting to swirl that some of the league's top teams could be looking to make a move before the stretch run.

Some questinos that will be answered in the following weeks: Will the Cavs be able to move the Nets' first-round pick in exchange for a star? Will the Clippers hold on to DeAndre Jordan or move him and embrace a full rebuild? And will the Pelicans give up on the Anthony Davis-DeMarcus Cousins pairing and move Boogie before he can bolt for free agency after the season?

Here's a look at some of the latest rumors, buzz and news.

• The Cavs have lost six of eight, and LeBron's tirade in the team huddle seemed to suggest that tensions are running high in Cleveland. The Celtics continue to pay extremely well and this feels like the year that the Raptors could feasibly challenge for the East title. The Cavs have two 2018 first-round picks, including the Nets pick they acquired in the deal for Kyrie Irving. Cleveland would be willing to move that pick, as well as Tristan Thompson, in exchange for a star like DeAndre Jordan, but the type of talent they covet doesn't seem to be available at present. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• The Lakers have made Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle available in an attempt to shed salary before chasing high-profile free agents this summer. Of the Lakers' young players, it seems that only Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram are untouchable. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Thunder's Big Three of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Paul George hasn't gelled as well as they'd like, and there's been some question as to whether Oklahoma City would consider moving George, who will be a free agent after the season. But the team is reportedly fully committed to playing out the rest of the season with him on the roster. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN).

• Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic, who is having his best NBA season by a wide margin, has let management know that he'd prefer to be traded before the deadline. The sharp-shooting Spaniard is averaging 17.4 points and 7.0 rebounds and is shooting a torrid 46.5% from three—that type of shooting could certainly help a contender. The Pistons, Blazers and Jazz have emerged as potential landing spots. (Dan Cahill, Chicago Sun-Times).

• The Grizzlies are feeling the market for guard Ben McLemore, the seventh overall pick in the 2013 draft. McLemore signed a two-year deal worth $10.7 million with Memphis before this season (Michael Scotto, Basketball Insiders).

• It seems the Pistons are open to moving two former top-15 picks. Detroit is reportedly fielding offers for Stanley Johnson (eighth overall, 2015) and Luke Kennard (12th overall, 2017). Johnson is a solid defender but is shooting just 35% from the field while Kennard has shot an impressive 44% from three for the season. (Ian Begley, ESPN).