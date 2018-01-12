Raptors' Masai Ujiri Responds to President Donald Trump's 'S---hole' Remarks

Raptors president Masai Ujiri was critical of President Donald Trump over reported racist remarks about immigration.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 12, 2018

Raptors president Masai Ujiri was critical of President Donald Trump over reported racist remarks about immigration, he told ESPN on Friday.

Ujiri was born and raised in Nigeria. He became the first African-born NBA general manager in 2010 with the Nuggets.

Multiple reports have Trump referring to Haiti and some African countries as "s---holes," during a meeting this week. Trump denied the word over Twitter on Friday, but Sen. Dick Durbin, who was at the meeting, said the comments were true, saying the words were "hate filled, vile and racist."

Ujiri​ said he went to Arica this summer, meeting great people and seeing great places. 

"If those places are being referred to as s---holes, go visit those places, and go meet those people."

"... Just because someone lives in a hut, that doesn't mean that isn't a good person, that that person can't do better, that person isn't capable of being great. And just because it's a hut -- whatever that means -- doesn't mean it's not a home. God doesn't put anyone someplace permanently. I am a living testimony to that. If I grew up in a s---hole, I am proud of my s---hole."

Read the rest of the comments from ESPN's full article here.

