Houston Rockets guards Chris Paul and James Harden along with forward Trevor Ariza tried to make their way to the locker room of the Los Angeles Clippers following Monday night's loss in order to confront several members of their team, reports ESPN.com.

According to the report, the trio made their way through the halls of the Staples Center after the 113–102 loss and were also joined by Rockets guard Gerald Green and made their way to the Clippers locker room. The report suggested the Rockets went to confront Clippers players Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin<./p>

Security at the arena stopped the Rockets players from entering the Clippers' locker room.

Here's the play where Blake Griffin went right at D'Antoni on the way up the court, going out of bounds to bump him. D'Antoni complains about it immediately. pic.twitter.com/dwZeRJlxmv — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 16, 2018

"It was classic NBA," one Clipper witness told ESPN. "None of these guys were going to fight."

"We were where we were supposed to be," Griffin said. "We were in our locker room. So whatever happens over there, I mean, we can't control what anybody else does. We control what we did. Everybody was in our seats. That's it. You should ask them."

The league says they will look into the matter to see what exactly happened.

Most of the focus of the Rockets anger seems to be directed at Rivers, who did not play because of ankle injury. Rivers was cheering loudly from the bench after Griffin got into it with several Rockets players.

Griffin threw a ball at Rockets guard Eric Gordon and then moments later started a skirmish with Ariza leading to both players getting ejected.

The game was Paul's first back in Los Angeles after he was traded in the offseason. The teams play against in Los Angeles on Feb. 28.