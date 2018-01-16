The NBA trade deadline isn't until Feb. 8, but rumors are starting to swirl that some of the league's top teams could be looking to make a move before the stretch run.

Some questions that will be answered in the following weeks: Will the Cavs be able to move the Nets' first-round pick in exchange for a star? Will the Clippers hold on to DeAndre Jordan or move him and embrace a full rebuild? And will the Pelicans give up on the Anthony Davis-DeMarcus Cousins pairing and move Boogie before he can bolt for free agency after the season?

Here's a look at some of the latest rumors, buzz and news.

• After a 118-108 loss to the Warriors served as a cruel reminder of the gulf between Golden State and the Cavs, Cleveland is expected to make at least one move before the trade deadline. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• DeAndre Jordan has been mentioned as a potential target for the Cavaliers, but the Clippers big man reportedly would prefer a reunion with ex-teammate Chris Paul in Houston. Jordan, one of the league's best defenders, is averaing 11.8 points and 14.9 rebounds on the season. He's missed the last two games after spraining his ankle last Thursday night. (Stephen A. Smith, ESPN)

• The Hornets will probably be forced to consider trading star point guard Kemba Walker, as there's a risk he walks as a free agent following the 2018-19 season. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Cavs would be willing to trade Tristan Thompson to the Clippers in a deal to bring DeAndre Jordan to Cleveland. Thompson's contract, however, is a big obstacle, as the big man is in the third year of a 5-year, $82 million deal. (Joe Vardon, Cleveland.com)

• Rival executives expect the Magic to engage in a "firesale" of their young talent. Guys that could be on the move out of Orlando include Elfrid Payton, Mario Hezonja and Evan Fournier. The belief is that management will opt for a full rebuild after this core of young first-rounders hasn't translated to wins on the court. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Lakers have made Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle available in an attempt to shed salary before chasing high-profile free agents this summer. Of the Lakers' young players, it seems that only Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram are untouchable. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Mavericks reportedly covet Randle, who grew up in the Dallas area. Randle, the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft who is still just 23, had perhaps his best game of the season in Dallas on Saturday, notching 25 points and 13 rebounds in a 107-101 win for L.A. (Mike Fisher, Dallasbasketball.com

• Dallas is willing to use its cap space actively. In other words, the Mavs would be willing to onload salary in exchange for picks or assets they deem valuable going forward. (Eddie Sefko, SportsDay)