Watch: Warriors' Jordan Bell Leaves Game In Wheelchair After Scary Leg Injury

Jordan Bell landed awkwardly on his left leg while trying to contest a dunk and had to leave the court in a wheelchair.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 17, 2018

Warriors rookie Jordan Bell left Wednesday's game against the Bulls in a wheelchair after landing awkwardly on his left leg after trying to contest a dunk.

Bulls center Robin Lopez had the ball at the three-point line before driving in the paint for a dunk attempt. Bell came into the lane to contest the dunk, but failed to stop Lopez. Bell came down awkwardly on just his left leg and then stayed on the ground for a few minutes before leaving the court in a wheelchair.

The Warriors announced that Bell has a sprained left ankle and will not return to the game, but X-rays came back negative. They add that he will have an MRI Thursday.

Bell, a second-round pick from Oregon, was averaging 5.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.8 minutes entering Wednesday.

