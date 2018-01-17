Warriors rookie Jordan Bell left Wednesday's game against the Bulls in a wheelchair after landing awkwardly on his left leg after trying to contest a dunk.

Bulls center Robin Lopez had the ball at the three-point line before driving in the paint for a dunk attempt. Bell came into the lane to contest the dunk, but failed to stop Lopez. Bell came down awkwardly on just his left leg and then stayed on the ground for a few minutes before leaving the court in a wheelchair.

The Warriors announced that Bell has a sprained left ankle and will not return to the game, but X-rays came back negative. They add that he will have an MRI Thursday.

The Warriors' Jordan Bell lands awkwardly and appears to injure his leg while contesting this Robin Lopez dunkpic.twitter.com/s2ziXCSzgC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 18, 2018

Jordan Bell comes down awkwardly on his extended leg. Seems to be in a lot of pain. Not good news for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/yjdFSNGhlb — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) January 18, 2018

Gonna be honest, I was expecting a Gordon Hayward injury here for Jordan Bell. Doesn’t look that bad but he’s still down. pic.twitter.com/Zgu2lp4fMd — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 18, 2018

Jordan Bell Emotional While Leaving The Court In A Wheelchair pic.twitter.com/FUYvHFSCJ6 — Gustavo Vega (@iamvega1982) January 18, 2018

Bell, a second-round pick from Oregon, was averaging 5.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 14.8 minutes entering Wednesday.