The NBA announced Thursday that Kevin Hart, Pharrell Williams and his band N.E.R.D will headline the 2018 All-Star game entertainment.

Fergie will sing the American national anthem and the Barenaked Ladies will perform the Canadian national anthem before the game.

Fergie is an eight-time Grammy winner. The Barenaked Ladies will tour this summer to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Hart will perform prior to the game, giving an introduction of the All-Star teams. He's been a player, coach and four-time MVP of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Williams, an 11-time Grammy winner, and N.E.R.D will perform a medley of hits at halftime.

The All-Star Game will be played Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, airing on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.