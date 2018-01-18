Kevin Hart, Pharrell Williams, N.E.R.D Headline 2018 NBA All-Star Game Entertainment

The NBA announced Thursday that Kevin Hart, Pharrell Williams and his band N.E.R.D will headline the 2018 All-Star game entertainment. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 18, 2018

Fergie will sing the American national anthem and the Barenaked Ladies will perform the Canadian national anthem before the game.

Fergie is an eight-time Grammy winner. The Barenaked Ladies will tour this summer to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Hart will perform prior to the game, giving an introduction of the All-Star teams. He's been a player, coach and four-time MVP of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. 

Williams, an 11-time Grammy winner, and N.E.R.D will perform a medley of hits at halftime.

The All-Star Game will be played Feb. 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, airing on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.

