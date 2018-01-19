Report: Cavaliers Interested in Trade for Kings Guard George Hill

George Hill would be an upgrade at backup point guard for the Cavs. 

By Dan Gartland
January 19, 2018

The Cavaliers are interested in acquiring veteran point guard George Hill from the Kings, Yahoo’s Shams Charania reports

Sacramento is willing to trade Hill because they plan to let rookie De’Aaron Fox take over the starting point guard duties in the second half of the season, according to the report. Though he has primarily been a point guard, the Cavs may want to play Hill at 2-guard while Isaiah Thomas and LeBron James continue to be the primary ballhandlers, Charania adds. 

The backcourt has been a weak point for the Cavs this season, who were without Isaiah Thomas for the first three months of the season. Derrick Rose played Thursday for the first time since Nov. 7 and Iman Shumpert has been out since mid-November with a knee injury. That leaves Jose Calderon and Dwyane Wade as the top backcourt options off the bench. 

The Cavs are 27–17, in third place in the Eastern Conference, and LeBron said this week that this season has been “even more challenging” that previous ones

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters