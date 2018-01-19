The Cavaliers are interested in acquiring veteran point guard George Hill from the Kings, Yahoo’s Shams Charania reports.

Sacramento is willing to trade Hill because they plan to let rookie De’Aaron Fox take over the starting point guard duties in the second half of the season, according to the report. Though he has primarily been a point guard, the Cavs may want to play Hill at 2-guard while Isaiah Thomas and LeBron James continue to be the primary ballhandlers, Charania adds.

The backcourt has been a weak point for the Cavs this season, who were without Isaiah Thomas for the first three months of the season. Derrick Rose played Thursday for the first time since Nov. 7 and Iman Shumpert has been out since mid-November with a knee injury. That leaves Jose Calderon and Dwyane Wade as the top backcourt options off the bench.

The Cavs are 27–17, in third place in the Eastern Conference, and LeBron said this week that this season has been “even more challenging” that previous ones.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.