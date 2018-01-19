Warriors All-Star Steph Curry and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will match $10,000 donations to United Playaz, a San Francisco-based charity that provides comprehensive services to prepare at-risk youth for higher education, employment and healthy living.

The donation comes as part of Kaepernick's $1 million pledge—the controversial quarterback announced a plan to donate $1 million and all the proceeds from his jersey sales from the 2016 season to more than 40 different charities. After his latest charitable comittment, Kaepernick has now donated $980,000 of the planned $1 million and will be selecting two more charities to receive $10,000 to complete the pledge.

"I think it's amazingly important and powerful what Colin's doing—putting his money where his mouth is and actually reaching out to the community with the resources he has to better our youth's lives in the community," said Curry, a two-time MVP and two-time NBA champion, in a video posted to Kaepernick's Twitter account. "I think I wanted to be involved for that reason, to be able to support the United Playaz foundation out in San Francisco who are providing resources and a sense of direction for the youth in San Francisco.

"I appreciate Colin being able to help me support the Bay Area. Keep doing what you're doing, man."

Thank you @stephencurry30 for going #10for10 & matching my $10k donation to United Playaz in SF for a total of $20k for them! My brother Steph, your selflessness on the court extends off the court. Thank you. See the details https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq! #MillionDollarPledge pic.twitter.com/1gAhIP7RAw — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 19, 2018

Curry's teammate, Kevin Durant, also made a charitable donation in cohort with Kaepernick. On Wednesday, Durant announced that he and Kaepernick had matched $10,000 donations to Silicon Valley De-Bug, a community organizing, advocacy and a multimedia storytelling organization

Kaepernick, 30, has never been far from headlines since he started kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 season to protest racial injustice in America. A number of other NFL players followed suit and began protesting, a movement that picked up steam when President Donald Trump said in September 2017 that players who kneel should be "fired."

Despite throwing for 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 2016, and despite a slew of injuries to quarterbacks that saw multiple previously unsigned players find a team during the season, Kaepernick was not signed by an NFL team during the 2017 campaign.

Kaepernick was awarded Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in 2017 for his social justice activism.