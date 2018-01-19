D'Angelo Russell Cleared to Play for First Time Since Nov. 11

Russell has played in just 12 games this season as he's dealt with a knee injury for the past two months. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 19, 2018

After missing more than two months with a knee injury, Nets guard D'Angelo Russell has been cleared to return for Brooklyn's game against the Heat on Friday night, reports SB Nation's Anthony Puccio.

Russell, who last played on Nov. 11, has averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds in the 12 games he's played in this season. His return comes at a good time for a Nets team that has won just three of its past ten games. 

After the Lakers selected him with the number two pick in the 2015 draft, Russell was traded along with Tomfey Mozgov to the Nets in the offseason as part of the deal that brought Brook Lopez to Los Angeles. 

There is no word as to whether Russell will be on a minutes limit in his return.  

