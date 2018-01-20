Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George will debut his latest signature sneaker, the Nike PG2, in today’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Designed by Nike designer Tony Hardman, the PG2 comes after the success of George’s first model, the Nike PG1.

The PG2 takes on a more traditional construction opposed to the PG1’s bootie construction and notable forefoot strap. Hardman developed what he calls “dynamic wings” at the forefoot that will provide the same level of lockdown as the prior system. One of main improvements is the overall traction.

The launch colorway is heavily inspired by PG-13's love for gaming and in collaboration with Playstation, you can't get past the nods throughout the shoe including a light-up tongue.

Nike

“I just had a knack for video games,” says George in the release. “As soon as I discovered PlayStation, I was throwing hints here and there to my dad—cutting out the clipping of a video game, cutting out the clippings of the PlayStation, leaving it on his dresser. I remember on Christmas morning, I unwrapped my gift and sure enough, it was the PS2. I've been a PlayStation guy ever since.”

The PG line has become a favorite in the NBA and fans due to its ability to be an effective crossover shoe that you can wear on and off the court. One of the taglines for the sneaker is ‘Design for the Next Generation’ as some of Nike’s youngest athletes will also be wearing the model on the court this season.

“I’m really excited, more so again for the performance that it's going to give guys that follow me and are trying to get to the NBA, I'm most excited for those guys to get a chance to wear them and be in them and help them with their careers. At the end of the day, that's what I want,” says George.

The limited edition PG2 Playstation colorway is available February 10