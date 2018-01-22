In an "emotional team meeting," the Cavaliers questioned the legitimacy of Kevin Love's illness that forced him to leave the last game against the Thunder and miss practice Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

According to Wojnarowski, players wanted Love to be held accountable by coaches and management for leaving the stadium before the end of Saturday's game. Wojnarowski adds Love defended himself to teammates, coaches and management, and there was a sense the team "had worked out some issues" at the end of the meeting.

Coach Ty Lue and general manager Koby Altman were both at the meeting, according to Wojnarowski.

Love played three minutes in Cleveland's 148-124 loss to the Thunder Saturday, taking and missing two threes before coming out the game. This season, Love is averaging 18.6 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 40.1 percent from deep. He has only missed one game.

Earlier on Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Jump that some Cavaliers are frustrated with playing with Isaiah Thomas and the team could consider moving him at the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Cleveland is 27-18 and third in the East. The Cavaliers will play the Spurs in San Antonio Tuesday.