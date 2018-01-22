Report: Kawhi Leonard's Rehab Creating Rift with Spurs

Kawhi Leonard's rehab of quad injury reportedly creating tension with Spurs

By Scooby Axson
January 22, 2018

The relationship between the San Antonio Spurs and forward Kawhi Leonard has cooled because of Leonard's quadriceps injury that has kept him out for the majority of the season, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright.

Leonard, who has also dealt with a shoulder issue, has only played nine games this season because of a right quadriceps injury and according to the report, Leonard's rehab, treatment and a varying timetables for his return have made things uncomfortable within the organization.

Last week, the team Spurs shut down Leonard indefinitely so the two-time All–Star could continue to rehab the injury.

Despite the report, Spurs general manager R.C. Buford insists there is nothing going on and says there is no trouble between Leonard and the organization.

"There is no issue between the Spurs organization and Kawhi," Buford told ESPN. "From Day 1 all parties have worked together to find the best solutions to his injury."

"This has been difficult for everyone," Buford added. "It's been difficult for Kawhi. He's an elite level player. It's been difficult for the team, because they want to play with a great teammate. And it's been difficult for our staff. Historically we've been able to successfully manage injuries. This rehab hasn't been simple and it hasn't gone in a linear fashion."

This season, San Antonio is 30-18 and tied for third in the Western Conference. The Spurs have a 25–14 record without Leonard in the lineup.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters