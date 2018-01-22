The relationship between the San Antonio Spurs and forward Kawhi Leonard has cooled because of Leonard's quadriceps injury that has kept him out for the majority of the season, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright.

Leonard, who has also dealt with a shoulder issue, has only played nine games this season because of a right quadriceps injury and according to the report, Leonard's rehab, treatment and a varying timetables for his return have made things uncomfortable within the organization.

Last week, the team Spurs shut down Leonard indefinitely so the two-time All–Star could continue to rehab the injury.

Despite the report, Spurs general manager R.C. Buford insists there is nothing going on and says there is no trouble between Leonard and the organization.

"There is no issue between the Spurs organization and Kawhi," Buford told ESPN. "From Day 1 all parties have worked together to find the best solutions to his injury."

"This has been difficult for everyone," Buford added. "It's been difficult for Kawhi. He's an elite level player. It's been difficult for the team, because they want to play with a great teammate. And it's been difficult for our staff. Historically we've been able to successfully manage injuries. This rehab hasn't been simple and it hasn't gone in a linear fashion."

This season, San Antonio is 30-18 and tied for third in the Western Conference. The Spurs have a 25–14 record without Leonard in the lineup.