Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan said the team is not looking to trade veteran point guard Kemba Walker, and would only deal the team's leading scorer if he could get an All-Star caliber player in return.

Jordan called up the Charlotte Observer after the Hornets’ 112–107 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday to address rumors about Walker.

ESPN.com reported last week that the team is looking to dump assets before the Feb. 8 trade deadline and that Walker could be a part of any deal.

“We bred him, we chose him, we groomed him to be a good player for us,” Jordan said of Walker. “I’m not looking to trade Kemba, but I would listen to opportunities.”

Charlotte is 19-26 this season and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, four games out of the final playoff spot.

“Obviously, the season has been a disappointment so far, and there have been teams asking about players. Also, we’ve been asking about players,” Jordan said. “We ask teams who they like on our roster and they always say Kemba."

Walker, 27, is averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018–19 season.

“It’s not like we are shopping him. We would not just give him up. I love Kemba Walker. I would not trade him for anything but an All-Star player.”