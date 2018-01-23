Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant was nominated for an Academy Award for his animated short film, "Dear Basketball."

"Dear Basketball" is a six-minute short written and narrated by Bryant.

Bryant along with director Glen Keane will compete in the Best Animated Short Film category.

The 90th Academy Awards will be televised on ABC and will air March 4.

The other animated short films nominated in the category are “Garden Party”, “Lou”, “Negative Space” and “Revolting Rhymes.”