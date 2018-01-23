The New York Knicks may be parting with one of their centers before the Feb. 8 trading deadline.

Enes Kanter, Kyle O’Quinn and Willy Hernangomez have received interest from opposing teams, according to ESPN.

Other players on the roster such as Courtney Lee and Lance Thomas are also getting looks from interested teams. The Knicks are three games out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Other NBA trade rumors:

• Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker is another name mentioned as trade bait. Butr Hornets owner Michael Jordan said he would only part with Walker in exchange for an All-Star. (Charlotte Observer)

• Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard had a meeting with owner Paul Allen to discuss the team's future. (ESPN.com)

• The Trail Blazers have also checked in with the Los Angeles Clippers to engage in trade talks for forward DeAndre Jordan (New York Times)