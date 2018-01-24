The Knicks are reportedly seeking to solve their frontcourt logjam before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. The only thing left to see is which of their four centers—Enes Kanter, Kyle O’Quinn, Willy Hernangomez and Joakim Noah—will be on the move.

ESPN’s Ian Begley reported Tuesday that the Warriors were interested in O’Quinn but the younger, cheaper Hernangomez could be more attractive option for teams looking for more depth up front.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hernangomez told the New York Daily News. “The trade deadline is coming. Like I’ve said a couple times, I’m 23, I’m hungry. I want to play. Whatever happens, I’m ready for it.”

