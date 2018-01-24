NBA Rumors: What Will the Knicks Do With Willy Hernangomez?

The Knicks are expected to unload some frontcourt players at the trade deadline. 

By Dan Gartland
January 24, 2018

The Knicks are reportedly seeking to solve their frontcourt logjam before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. The only thing left to see is which of their four centers—Enes Kanter, Kyle O’Quinn, Willy Hernangomez and Joakim Noah—will be on the move.

ESPN’s Ian Begley reported Tuesday that the Warriors were interested in O’Quinn but the younger, cheaper Hernangomez could be more attractive option for teams looking for more depth up front. 

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Hernangomez told the New York Daily News. “The trade deadline is coming. Like I’ve said a couple times, I’m 23, I’m hungry. I want to play. Whatever happens, I’m ready for it.”

More rumors from around the league

• Kevin Love won’t request a trade. (The Athletic)

• The Kings are open to trading 2016 first-round picks Skal Labissiere and Malachi Richardson. (Sacramento Bee)

• The Magic wanted to sign Vince Carter before this season. (Orlando Sentinel)

• The Jazz are ready to sell at the deadline and build around Rudy Gobert. (USA Today’s Sam Amick on the HoopsHype podcast)

