Embiid, Simmons, Ball, Tatum and Brown Among 20 Players Picked for Rising Stars Game

The Sixers, Lakers, Celtics, Bulls and Kings all have multiple players competing in the Rising Stars game.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 24, 2018

Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Ben Simmons make up the trio of 76ers selected to play on Team World, while Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma are the three Lakers chosen to play on Team U.S. in this year's Rising Stars game, the league announced Wednesday.

The Sixers, Lakers, Bulls, Celtics and Kings are all sending multiple participants to play in the Team US vs. Team World contest featuring players in their first and second seasons.

Joing Embiid, Saric and Simmons on Team World will be Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Kings, Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies, Buddy Heild of the Kings Lauri Markkanen of the Bulls, Jamal Murray of the Nuggets, Frank Nitlikina of the Knicks and Domantas Sabonis of the Pacers.

Along with Ball, Ingram and Kuzma on Team U.S. are Malcolm Brogdon of the Bucks, Jaylen Brown of the Celtics, John Collins of the Hawks, Kris Dunn of the Bulls, Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz, Dennis Smith Jr. of the Mavericks and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics.

This will be the fourth season the game pits Team World vs. Team U.S. and in the previous three contest, Team World has won two. Last season, Murray won MVP of the game after picking up 36 points and 11 assists in Team World's 150-141 win.

The game will take place Friday, Feb. 16 in Los Angeles.

