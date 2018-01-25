NBA Rumors: Paul George Eyes Return to Oklahoma City

The latest news from around the NBA as the trade deadline approaches. 

By Dan Gartland
January 25, 2018

The NBA rumor mill isn’t churning all that aggressively as we approached the Feb. 8 trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean we can’t already look ahead to next summer’s free agency frenzy. 

Paul George will be a free agent after this season, but it sounds like he’s willing to stick around in OKC with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. 

“Russ is the reason why this decision is becoming even more easier to make, is the character Russ [has],” George told ESPN. “A stand-up guy, and he has his teammate's back.”

More rumors from around the league

• LeBron is upset the Cavs didn’t trade for Eric Bledsoe or Paul George when they had the chance. (ESPN)

• Impending free agent Michael Beasley is hoping to find a permanent home after years as a journeyman and would like it to be in New York. (New York Post)

• Wayne Ellington is planning to enter the three-point contest. (ESPN)

• Matthew Dellavedova says the NBA is hoping to hold games in Australia. (Daily Telegraph

