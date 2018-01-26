Marcus Smart Hurt His Hand By Hitting a Picture Frame on a Wall

Smart's expected to miss 2 weeks after he hurt his hand by hitting a picture frame on a wall. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 26, 2018

When Marcus Smart flew back to Boston during the Celtics' road trip with a hand injury, there was a bit of mystery surrounding the injury. Namely, what caused it?

Now we know. It was a picture frame. 

Smart tweeted an apology to Celtics coaches and fans and detailed how exactly he hurt himself. 

"I want to take this time to express my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, and most of all the amazing Boston Celtics fans," Smart tweeted. "I'm embarrassed and disappointed in my actions. I swiped at and hit a picture frame on the wall. I feel like I let y'all down."

He's expected to miss about two weeks with lacerations to his right hand.

Smart did not play in Boston's 113-102 over the Clippers on Wednesday. 

Smart, 23, is averaging 10.1 pints, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 rebounds in 30 minutes per game for Boston. His defense has been key for a Celtics team that leads the Eastern Conference with a 35-14 record. 

