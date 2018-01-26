Dwyane Wade will be out for Cavaliers on Friday night against the Pacers with a "family emergency," reports ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Coach Tyronn Lue said general manager Koby Altman talked with Wade and told him to "take his time" with the issue.

"How much ever time he needs to take to get over what he's going through, then he'll be back," Lue said.

Wade is averaging 11.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds per game

The Cavaliers are 27–19 this season, losing two straight.

