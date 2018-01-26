When is the NBA trade deadline?

This season, the NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

Any trade must be completed by that time and approved by the league office.

Some teams looking to make deals are doing so to shed salary, while others are looking to improve their teams for the second half playoff push.

Among the teams rumored to be making moves include the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

Teams are also likely to take on expiring contracts as a way to make sure they have money to spend during the free agency period this summer.