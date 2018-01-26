When is the NBA Trade Deadline?

When is the NBA trade deadline?

By Scooby Axson
January 26, 2018

This season, the NBA trade deadline is set for Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

Any trade must be completed by that time and approved by the league office.

NBA
Ten Questions for the Cavs as the NBA Trade Deadline Approaches

Some teams looking to make deals are doing so to shed salary, while others are looking to improve their teams for the second half playoff push.

Among the teams rumored to be making moves include the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

Teams are also likely to take on expiring contracts as a way to make sure they have money to spend during the free agency period this summer.

