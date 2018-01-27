The Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade posted an emotional farewell to Instagram on Saturday after the passing of his agent Henry "Hank" Thomas.

A representative from Thomas' agency, CAA, confirmed his passing to Sports Illustrated.

Wade had missed the Cavaliers game on Friday night against the Pacers with a "family emergency."

In the post, Wade wrote about how Thomas served as a father figure to him and he wished he would be there for the next moments in his life.

Coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that general manager Koby Altman talked with Wade and told him to "take his time" with the issue.

"How much ever time he needs to take to get over what he's going through, then he'll be back," Lue said.

Wade is averaging 11.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds per game

The Cavaliers are 28–19 this season, losing two straight.