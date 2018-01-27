Wade had missed the Cavaliers game on Friday night against the Pacers with a "family emergency."
The Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade posted an emotional farewell to Instagram on Saturday after the passing of his agent Henry "Hank" Thomas.
A representative from Thomas' agency, CAA, confirmed his passing to Sports Illustrated.
Wade had missed the Cavaliers game on Friday night against the Pacers with a "family emergency."
In the post, Wade wrote about how Thomas served as a father figure to him and he wished he would be there for the next moments in his life.
Dear Hank, I’m writing this letter to you as i cry both tears of SADNESS and tears of JOY. I know— i know—i can hear your voice saying “Come on my man”you got this! I can picture your face and feel your hugs in so—so many moments in my life. Whether it’s you hugging me and saying how proud you are of me or congrats on winning a NBA championship or you hugging me and saying everything’s gonna be alright—we will get thru this. I can’t thank you enough for these last 15 years. You should be so proud of the job you did on this young misguided kid from Chicago. I was a young 21 when we met and i needed a Man’s love. My dad and i had things to work out and i was leaving my father figure Coach Crean—so you stepped in right away and became that MAN i desperately needed. I hate saying my “agent” because you have always been way more than that to me. I cry these tears because selfishly i wanted you to be there when i got my jersey retired or when i gave my hall of fame speech or when i had a daughter. I got so many questions on how to raise a strong, confident, intelligent, independent black woman. I hope you don’t mind but i will still be calling on you for guidance. I love you Henry(Hank)Thomas—THANK YOU for loving me right back. Be at peace—We( your family)got this!!! Your son Dwyane!
Coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that general manager Koby Altman talked with Wade and told him to "take his time" with the issue.
"How much ever time he needs to take to get over what he's going through, then he'll be back," Lue said.
Wade is averaging 11.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds per game
The Cavaliers are 28–19 this season, losing two straight.