Grizzlies' Mike Conley to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery for Heel Injury

Mike Conley will undergo season-ending surgery to smooth a small bone intrusion in his left heel.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 27, 2018

Mike Conley will undergo season-ending surgery to smooth a small bone intrusion in his left heel, the team announced Saturday.

The injury has been causing pain and soreness. He is expected to recovery prior to 2018–2019 training camp. 

Conley has missed time this season with an Achilles injury. 

In 12 games this season, he has averaged 17.1 points per game and 4.1 assists per game. He hasn't played since Nov. 13 in a loss to the Bucks. 

Conley also struggled with an Achilles injury during the 2015-16 season, when he played just 56 games. 

The Grizzlies are 17–31 this year and next face the Suns on Monday. 

