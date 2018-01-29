LaVar Ball Compares Sons To Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson

LaVar Ball compares sons to MJ, Magic, says Steve Kerr is the "Milli Vanilli of coaching"

By Scooby Axson
January 29, 2018

LaVar Ball continued his claims about his basketball playing sons, comparing LiAngelo and LaMelo to Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

In an interview with BasketNews’ Jonas Miklovas, Ball said the approach that Phil Jackson had with Jordan and that Pat Riley had with Johnson is comparable to how his sons will be successful.

“What Coach Phil did, back up, Michael Jordan’s the superstar, you can’t coach him. Pat Riley, back up, let Magic do what he do. He’s a champion,” LaVar said. “How do you coach these guys? You don’t. They something special. You let them do what they do.

“Melo is in that same book. Gelo is in that same [book]. They something special. So I just back up, tell them go get the victory and come on back home.”

Ball also called the Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, "the Milli Vanilli of coaching."

"You can stand in that same spot and win twenty something games like Luke Walton did when you got the right horses that's running," he said. "As soon as he wins the championship, then everyone says he is a good coach."

LaVar Ball, whose two youngest sons are in Lithuania, coached BC Vytautas for two games, with the team winning both contests.

