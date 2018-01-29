Watch: Pelicans Fan Sneaks Onto the Court, Takes Shot During Warmups

Having the official NBA gear makes this a lot easier.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 29, 2018

Almost every NBA fan dreams of the chance to play with their favorite team. Monday night, one Pelicans fan took it upon himself to realize that dream during the team warmups.

The fan tossed on one of the New Orleans warmup jackets to go with a pair of sweatpants and sneakers and then got his way on the court.

From there, he just played the part like he was supposed to be there, stretching and calling for the ball to get some shots up. Somebody near the basket tossed him the ball and he was able to get a shot off before security came and escorted him to his seat in the front row.

He didn't get to spend more time taking shots with Anthony Davis and the squad, but he did get to enjoy the game from a great spot.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters