Almost every NBA fan dreams of the chance to play with their favorite team. Monday night, one Pelicans fan took it upon himself to realize that dream during the team warmups.

The fan tossed on one of the New Orleans warmup jackets to go with a pair of sweatpants and sneakers and then got his way on the court.

From there, he just played the part like he was supposed to be there, stretching and calling for the ball to get some shots up. Somebody near the basket tossed him the ball and he was able to get a shot off before security came and escorted him to his seat in the front row.

This Pelicans fan pretended to be a player during warmups last night... and even got a shot up before police caught him pic.twitter.com/5j8N1PXwzj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 29, 2018

He didn't get to spend more time taking shots with Anthony Davis and the squad, but he did get to enjoy the game from a great spot.