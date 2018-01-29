Report: Pistons Guard Avery Bradley On Trading Block

Pistons guard Avery Bradley reportedly available to be traded

By Scooby Axson
January 29, 2018

The Detroit Pistons has made guard Avery Bradley available to be traded, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Bradley was acquired by the Pistons last summer in a trade that sent forward Marcus Morris to the Boston Celtics, where Bradley spent his first seven NBA seasons.

NBA
Ten Questions for the Cavs as the NBA Trade Deadline Approaches

Bradley is averaging 15 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season for Detroit, who have lost eight games in a row and are three games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The 27–year–old Bradley is in the final year of a four-year, $32 million deal he signed in 2014. He is making $8.8 million this season.

According to the report, Detroit is looking for a trade partner for Bradley to avoid receiving no compensation should Bradley leave via free agency.

