The Pistons' Andre Drummond has replaced John Wall in the 2018 NBA All-Star game, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Tuesday.

Wall was a reserve for LeBron James' team.

#DetroitBasketball Center @AndreDrummond has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Wizards guard #JohnWall on #TeamLeBron in the 2018 #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/oRrN3QdPyA — 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 31, 2018

Drummond was selected because had the most voting points from NBA coaches out of Easter Conference players who weren't selected as reserves, reports USA Today Sport's Jeff Zillgitt.

He is averaging 14.3 points and 15.0 rebounds. He was a 2016 All-Star.

Drummond had previously reacted to the initial reserve selection on Twitter.

Warning: NSFW language

Gotta be fuckin kidding me lol — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 24, 2018

Guess I gotta start doing back flips after every point I score to get attention around here!



Lmao on to the next — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 24, 2018

The All-Star game will be played Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.