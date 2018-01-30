Detroit's Andre Drummond Replaces John Wall in the 2018 All-Star Game

Detroit's Andre Drummond has replaced John Wall in the 2018 NBA All-Star game.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 30, 2018

The Pistons' Andre Drummond has replaced John Wall in the 2018 NBA All-Star game, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Tuesday.

Wall was a reserve for LeBron James' team.

Drummond was selected because had the most voting points from NBA coaches out of Easter Conference players who weren't selected as reserves, reports USA Today Sport's Jeff Zillgitt. 

He is averaging 14.3 points and 15.0 rebounds. He was a 2016 All-Star.

Drummond had previously reacted to the initial reserve selection on Twitter.

Warning: NSFW language

The All-Star game will be played Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

 

