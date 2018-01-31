News of Rasual Butler’s sudden death in a Wednesday morning car crash shocked the NBA. The veteran swingman was 38.

Butler and his wife R&B singer Leah LaBelle, were killed after Butler lost control of his Range Rover on a Los Angeles street and crashed into a shopping center. Police believe Butler was driving at two to three times the speed limit.

Butler played 13 seasons for eight teams, most recently with the Wizards in 2016. He also suited up in the Big 3 league this summer.

Butler was, by all accounts, a good teammate and his passing elicited a wide range of emotional reactions from around the league. Some players touched by Butler’s death were former teammates; others, like Kyle Lowry, grew up idolizing him as a Philadelphia icons.

I used to go and watch lasalle games sit at the top row of gola arena just to watch him play man!! Like this is wild to me!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) January 31, 2018

You gotta be kidding me right now....

This is a sad day man!!! R.i.p sual bop!!

True legend in my eyes !!! Damn I’m really hurt right now... damn man!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) January 31, 2018

Devastated to hear the news about the passing of my former teammate, Rasual, & his wife. My thoughts and prayers go out to their families during this difficult time. Rasual was an amazing teammate and an even better person. He will truly be missed! — Lamarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) January 31, 2018

Smh Thinking bout the game you was giving me telling me starting early on off the court opportunities were best route to take and just to get some of the knowledge from you those two summers in the nba program thank you. Rest In Peace SUL Butler 🙏🏾🙏🏾 prayers up butler family — Thomas Robinson (@Trobinson0) January 31, 2018

So sad this morning to here about my friend and teammate 😢 RIP Rasual Butler appreciate the people around u because u never kno 😔😔😔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 31, 2018

This is very SAD news... I remember Rasual always told me, “Keep Grinding fam and your time will come.” R.I .P. Rasual... 🙏🏾🙏🏾💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) January 31, 2018

Smh Rip Bop man learned a lot from you! Leah was such a nice person. Devastated by the news!! 😪😪😪 https://t.co/jMyRGEgRtV — SLOWMO (@KyleAnderson5) January 31, 2018

My heart is heavy, God Bless Rasual Butler and his wife Leah Lebelle 😢😢😢 great A1 guy on and off the court, i can’t believe this here God Bless him and his family ❤️❤️ — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) January 31, 2018

Sad, what a shock after knowing the news about my former teammate and good friend Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. Rasu, we won’t ever forget you. All my prayers and thoughts for his family and loved ones 🙏#SadDay #RIPRasu #RasualButler pic.twitter.com/YMqGv95qco — kevin seraphin (@kslife7) January 31, 2018

lost an OG today, a true pro, a teacher, and competitor. who was not only a great mentor but also a great father. @rasualbutler45 rest peacefully my brother. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/md1mOTxifQ — Solomon Hill (@solohill) January 31, 2018

Damn this news about my bro Saul Bop Butler really hurt man. Got a chance to play with him my rookie year. Great teammate but a better person. RIP Saul and Leah!! Prayers up to both of their families 🙏🏾#gonetoosoon 😢😥😪 — Dorell Wright (@DWRIGHTWAY1) January 31, 2018

Man I’m heartbroken over the news of a good friend passing last night. Rasual was a great help to me during my draft process. Gave me great advice and was just a all around good person. I’ll miss you bro. Prayers to you and your family. Can’t believe it. #RIP — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) January 31, 2018

RIP to Rasual Butler & His Wife Leah....Thoughts & Prayers to Their Families. Was A Great Vet to Be Around in the League Especially Being From Philly! 🙏🏾 #GoneToSoon — Jason Thompson (@jtthekid) January 31, 2018

Very sad day for me, Rasual was not only a great teammate but great guy in this league. My prayers and condolences go out to their families.

RIP 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZdcDPBcHIG — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) January 31, 2018

A great guy, teammate, always with a smile on his face, a pro who loved the game of basketball. I remember us pushing each other to be better... RIP Rasual Butler... #hornets — Boštjan Nachbar (@BokiNachbar) January 31, 2018

Damn this one hurts! RIP Rasual Butler & his wife Leah. Sounds so cliche, but Rasual was really one of the good ones!! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 31, 2018

Rest easy my brother. See you when I get there!!! pic.twitter.com/Npsnib7k5t — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) January 31, 2018

Incredibly sad news to hear about Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. Prayers to both of their families through this tough time. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 31, 2018

Very sad day for the #NBAFamily. My deepest condolences to Rasual and his wife’s families in such a painful moment. #RIPRasualButler pic.twitter.com/PUmTQUFwbF — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 31, 2018

This one hurts. Lost a good dude. Learn a lot from a humble individual. Rest easy to you and your wife! #RasualButler — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) January 31, 2018

Saddened by the news and the loss of Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. Talk about a great dude and family man. I know he had many stops during his 13 year NBA journey, but he was beloved becasue of his work ethic in Indiana. New guardian Angels.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 31, 2018

“Our entire organization is deeply saddened after learning of the death of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle,” the Pacers said in a statement. “In his one season with us, Rasual was the consummate team player and a great role model for our younger players on how a professional should prepare and act, while being a positive influence on everyone who associated with him. We offer our sincerest condolences to he and his wife's family.”