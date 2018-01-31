NBA Players Mourn the Passing of Veteran Rasual Butler

Butler’s passing elicited a wide range of emotional reactions from around the league.

By Dan Gartland
January 31, 2018

News of Rasual Butler’s sudden death in a Wednesday morning car crash shocked the NBA. The veteran swingman was 38. 

Butler and his wife R&B singer Leah LaBelle, were killed after Butler lost control of his Range Rover on a Los Angeles street and crashed into a shopping center. Police believe Butler was driving at two to three times the speed limit. 

Butler played 13 seasons for eight teams, most recently with the Wizards in 2016. He also suited up in the Big 3 league this summer. 

Butler was, by all accounts, a good teammate and his passing elicited a wide range of emotional reactions from around the league. Some players touched by Butler’s death were former teammates; others, like Kyle Lowry, grew up idolizing him as a Philadelphia icons. 

So heartbroken by this news. Rest In Peace & Power #RasualButler#LeahLaBelle

A post shared by Caron Butler (@caronbutler) on

“Our entire organization is deeply saddened after learning of the death of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle,” the Pacers said in a statement. “In his one season with us, Rasual was the consummate team player and a great role model for our younger players on how a professional should prepare and act, while being a positive influence on everyone who associated with him. We offer our sincerest condolences to he and his wife's family.”

