Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle were killed in a single car crash in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Studio City, Cali. The deaths were first reported by TMZ.

At around 2 a.m., Butler reportedly lost control of his Range Rover, struck a parking meter and flipped before slamming into a wall. According to TMZ, police officers believe that Butler's car was speeding before it lost control. NBC Los Angeles reported that police said the vehicle was traveling at speeds two to three times higher than the limit.

The Los Angeles County coroner's department confirmed Butler's identity to USA Today.

Butler, 38, was drafted out of La Salle by the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2002 NBA draft. He went on to play for the Heat, Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs from 2002 to 2016. Most recently, Butler was expected to play a second season in the BIG3 League.

The Indiana Pacers issued the following statement:

"Our entire organization is deeply saddened after learning of the death of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. In his one season with us, Rasual was the consummate team player and a great role model for our younger players on how a professional should prepare and act, while being a positive influence on everyone who associated with him. We offer our sincerest condolences to he and his wife's family."

LaBelle was a contestant on the third season of American Idol.