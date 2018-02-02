Kevin Love Won't Have Surgery For Broken Hand, Out 8 Weeks

By Scooby Axson
February 02, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will not have surgery on his fractured left hand and will miss about eight weeks, the team announced.

Love suffered a non-displaced fracture in the fifth metacarpal in his left hand in the first quarter of Cleveland's 125-114 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night after making contact with Pistons center Andre Drummond.

The team said that Love visited the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Thursday for an examination and consultation and will undergo a non-surgical treatment and rehab to repair the fracture

Love is averaging 17.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season for Cleveland, who are third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Love was selected as a reserve for this year's All-Star Game, but will be replaced on the Team LeBron roster by Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic.

