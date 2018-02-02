The Nuggets defeated the Thunder 127–124 in an instant classic Thursday night, as Gary Harris ruined a furious OKC comeback with a game-winning three as time expired. The drama was incredible in the final minutes, but let’s actually pick this game up late in the first half, when Jamal Murray provided the first saucy moment of the evening with a Mortal Kombat finisher-esque ankle breaker on Steven Adams.

Jamal Murray out here just playing with OKC! Steven Adams gotta retire pic.twitter.com/7egoZJQtAz — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 2, 2018

All was going well for the Nuggets during and after this vicious crossover, as Denver built a 15-point lead headed into the fourth, despite a monster effort from Paul George. But PG-13 continued dealing in the final quarter, bringing the Thunder all the way back from their double-digit deficit, tying the game at 124 with an absolutely bonkers step-back three with under two seconds remaining.

ALMOST the game winner.

PG finishes with 43. pic.twitter.com/CHwzKR2HE0 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 2, 2018

George finished with 43 points on an incredulous, laugh-worthy 19-of-26 shooting, and we looked destined for overtime until Nikola Jokic found Harris with a dime on an inbounds pass, and Harris did the rest, sinking a three to give the Nuggets a much-needed win.

Don’t underestimate the importance of the win for Denver. The Nuggets were playing their third game in four nights, and their last two losses were absolute heartbreakers, with both of those games coming down to the final possession. A blown lead would’ve been disastrous for Denver, which has been sliding while waiting for Paul Millsap to return from a wrist injury.

The win keeps the Nuggets ahead of the Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West. Meanwhile, the Thunder—who got a 20-point, 21-assist, nine-rebound game from Russell Westbrook—have lost two straight after their season-high eight-game winning streak.