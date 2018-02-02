The NBA trade deadline is coming around the corner and there are plenty of teams expected to attempt to make a major move before Feb. 8.

The Cavaliers are expected to play a big role at the deadline and have been linked to George Hill of the Kings and DeAndre Jordan of the Clippers. The Clippers are rumored to either trade Jordan and Lou Williams for younger players and draft picks, or possibly sign them to extensions. Tyreke Evans will likely be on the move as the Grizzlies have decided to bench him until the trade deadline.

Check out the latest news and rumors of what is happening in the NBA.

News and Rumors

• The Orlando Magic are exploring the possibility of moving Aaron Gordon before the trade deadline. (The Athletic)

• The Knicks say Joakim Noah will not be back with the team until further notice. Noah had been on the trading brock. Noah has not played in the team's last four games and only appeared in two of the team's 16 games last month.

• The Pistons are listening to deals that would allow them to add another wing player. (Jake Fischer, Sports Illustrated)

• Joe Johnson is working behind the scenes to get traded out of Utah. (Marc Stein, New York Times)