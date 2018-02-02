NBA Rumors: Magic Exploring Possible Aaron Gordon Trade

Get the latest news and updates on what is going on in the NBA as the trade deadline approaches.

By Scooby Axson
February 02, 2018

The NBA trade deadline is coming around the corner and there are plenty of teams expected to attempt to make a major move before Feb. 8.

The Cavaliers are expected to play a big role at the deadline and have been linked to George Hill of the Kings and DeAndre Jordan of the Clippers. The Clippers are rumored to either trade Jordan and Lou Williams for younger players and draft picks, or possibly sign them to extensions. Tyreke Evans will likely be on the move as the Grizzlies have decided to bench him until the trade deadline.

Check out the latest news and rumors of what is happening in the NBA.

News and Rumors

• The Orlando Magic are exploring the possibility of moving Aaron Gordon before the trade deadline. (The Athletic)

• The Knicks say Joakim Noah will not be back with the team until further notice. Noah had been on the trading brock. Noah has not played in the team's last four games and only appeared in two of the team's 16 games last month.

• The Pistons are listening to deals that would allow them to add another wing player. (Jake Fischer, Sports Illustrated)

• Joe Johnson is working behind the scenes to get traded out of Utah. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters