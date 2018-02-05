Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid crashed a local news broadcast as he celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Embiid was out celebrating when he was caught on camera by FOX 29 and went on to say that the Sixers are the next local team set to win a championship. The 76ers have not won a championship since 1983. This marked the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory.

"We're gonna have a lot of fun now," Embiid said. "We up next and I'm going to do my best to do it."

Watch the interview below:

Trust the process, indeed.