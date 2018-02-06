The news out of Cleveland continues to get worse and worse. LeBron James cursed at two team executives and has "no relationship" with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert or general manager Koby Altman, according to a report from The Athletic's Jason Lloyd.

The cussing happened in the same team meeting during which some players, reportedly including Isaiah Thomas, questioned the legitimacy of an illness that caused Kevin Love to miss the majority of Cleveland's loss to the Thunder last month.

Lloyd's story paints a bleak picture of James' current relationship with the Cavs management, whom he says has gradually listened to James's suggestions less and less. For example, James reportedly wanted the Cavs to bring Kyrie Irving to training camp even after he requested a trade, but management obliged Irving and dealt him to Boston before camp began. James also apparently wanted the franchise to pursue Jamal Crawford, but that also didn't happen.

It's been a disappointing and dramatic season for Cleveland so far, as the Cavs have struggled defensively all season and have lost 12 of 18. Making matters worse, Kevin Love is out for the next seven weeks or so after he broke a bone in his left hand last Tuesday.

Despite the poor play of late, Cleveland's 30-21 record is still good enough for third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs have a good chance to get back in the win column on Tuesday night, when they play at the lowly Magic (16-36).