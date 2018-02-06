NBA Players React to Kristaps Porzingis' Torn ACL Injury

No one likes to see a season-ending injury to one of the league's brightest young stars.

NBA players were quick to send their best wishes to Kristaps Porzingis after the All-Star tore his ACL against the Bucks on Tuesday night.

The injury happened when Porzingis landed awkwardly after he threw down a dunk over fellow All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Porzingis appeared to come down on Antetokounmpo's ankle and immediate grabbed his left knee while in visible pain. He was helped of the floor and left the arena for an MRI, which confirmed the tear.

See how NBA players reacted to the latest season-ending injury to an All-Star.

LeBron James

Was hoping for the best news when I saw the play after the game. 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Best wishes and have a speedy healthy recovery @kporzee!! #InjuriesSuch👎🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 7, 2018

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dwyane Wade

Smdh at another injury 2 one of our games best players AGAIN—My Prayers are up for @kporzee — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 7, 2018

Rudy Gobert

Damn man... @kporzee come back stronger bro. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) February 7, 2018

DeAndre Jordan

Damn, hate to see that happen to @kporzee! He’s having an amazing year! Come back stronger and better brother! 🤙🏾 — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) February 7, 2018

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Damn!!! Get Well soon @kporzee . Praying on a speedy recovery — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) February 7, 2018

Willy Hernangomez

This is so hard....you are my best friend. We have been together almost every day for five years. But, I know you will be back stronger and better than ever!!! I love you bro! pic.twitter.com/MEFurC1Asu — Willy Hernangómez (@willyhg94) February 7, 2018

Porzingis' injury is the latest in an NBA season full of them. Other players to have suffered season-ending injuries include Gordon Hayward, DeMarcus Cousins and Mike Conley. Like Porzingis, Kevin Love and John Wall suffered injuries since making the All-Star team and will not be able to play in the game.