NBA Players React to Kristaps Porzingis' Torn ACL Injury

NBA players were quick to send their best wishes to Kristaps Porzingis after the All-Star tore his ACL on Tuesday night. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 06, 2018

No one likes to see a season-ending injury to one of the league's brightest young stars. 

The injury happened when Porzingis landed awkwardly after he threw down a dunk over fellow All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Porzingis appeared to come down on Antetokounmpo's ankle and immediate grabbed his left knee while in visible pain. He was helped of the floor and left the arena for an MRI, which confirmed the tear. 

See how NBA players reacted to the latest season-ending injury to an All-Star. 

LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dwyane Wade

Rudy Gobert

DeAndre Jordan

Tim Hardaway Jr. 

Willy Hernangomez

Porzingis' injury is the latest in an NBA season full of them. Other players to have suffered season-ending injuries include Gordon Hayward, DeMarcus Cousins and Mike Conley. Like Porzingis, Kevin Love and John Wall suffered injuries since making the All-Star team and will not be able to play in the game. 

