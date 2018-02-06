Knicks All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis left in the second quarter New York's game against the Bucks on Tuesday night with an apparent injury to his left knee.

Porzingis fell awkwardly with roughly nine minutes left in the first half after throwing down a dunk over fellow All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This is it. This is the end. Kristaps Porzingis suffers knee injury after dunking on Giannis Antetokounmpo, carried to locker room. pic.twitter.com/fqQK5TTbDy — Giannis Wobtetokounmpo (@World_Wide_Wob) February 7, 2018

Porzingis lay on the floor in visible pain before he was helped to the locker room. He did not put much pressure on the left leg at all as he left the court and will have an MRI Tuesday night to assess the damage, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Porzingis, 22, is averaging 22.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a league-leading 2.4 blocks per game. He was voted to his first-ever All-Star game as a reserve.

The Knicks entered Tuesday night's contest with a 23-31 record and sat four games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Should Porzingis miss an extended period of time, New York's hopes of a playoff push would take a serious hit.

A number of All-Stars have suffered significant injuries since being named to the All-Star team. DeMarcus Cousins will miss the rest of the season after he tore his Achilles, John Wall had knee surgery that will keep him out for six weeks and Kevin Love will miss time with a broken bone is his hand.