The Cavaliers’ busy trade deadline now includes trades for Jazz swingman Rodney Hood and Kings guard George Hill, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

It’s a massive three-team deal between Cleveland, Utah and Sacramento. The Cavs send Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder to the Jazz and Iman Shumpert to the Kings. The Kings acquire Joe Johnson from the Jazz.

In a separate trade, the Cavs sent Dwyane Wade to the Heat, Wojnarowski also reports.

The Cavs have drastically retooled their roster in just a matter of hours at the deadline. They dealt Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers earlier Thursday in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. They also included their first-round pick in that trade while taking on $28 million in future salary obligations. Those moves prioritize winning now over future assets and yet they did not receive assurance from LeBron James that he will be back next season, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports.

Cleveland is currently 31–22, good for third place in the East.

