The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a flurry of trades ahead of the 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline.

The first blockbuster move by the Cavaliers was sending point guard Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers after he played in just 15 games for the team. Cleveland's front office did not stop there and continued making deals that resulted in a younger and transformed roster around LeBron James.

Here's a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers roster of players that were not moved on Thursday:

Kevin Love

Tristan Thompson

LeBron James

J.R. Smith

Ante Zizic

Jose Calderon

Jeff Green

Kyle Korver

​Cedi Osman

London Perrantes

John Holland

Here's a rundown of the players that were dealt and what the Cavaliers received in exchange:

Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and the Cavaliers' protected first-round draft pick were sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Dwayne Wade returns to the Miami Heat in exchange for a heavily protected second-round pick.

Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose were sent to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal that also involved the Sacramento Kings. Iman Shumpert was sent to the Kings in the deal. The Cavaliers acquired Rodney Hood and George Hill. Cleveland will send a 2020 second round pick from Miami to Sacramento. The Jazz will release Rose so that he can sign with a playoff team, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.