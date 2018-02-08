Who Is On The Cavs Roster After A Flurry Of Trades?

Who is left on the Cavs after the NBA trade deadline?

By Chris Chavez
February 08, 2018

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a flurry of trades ahead of the 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline. 

The first blockbuster move by the Cavaliers was sending point guard Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers after he played in just 15 games for the team. Cleveland's front office did not stop there and continued making deals that resulted in a younger and transformed roster around LeBron James.

Here's a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers roster of players that were not moved on Thursday:

Kevin Love

Tristan Thompson

LeBron James

J.R. Smith

Ante Zizic

Jose Calderon

Jeff Green

Kyle Korver

​Cedi Osman

London Perrantes

John Holland

Here's a rundown of the players that were dealt and what the Cavaliers received in exchange:

Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and the Cavaliers' protected first-round draft pick were sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Dwayne Wade returns to the Miami Heat in exchange for a heavily protected second-round pick.

Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose were sent to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal that also involved the Sacramento Kings. Iman Shumpert was sent to the Kings in the deal. The Cavaliers acquired Rodney Hood and George Hill. Cleveland will send a 2020 second round pick from Miami to Sacramento. The Jazz will release Rose so that he can sign with a playoff team, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters