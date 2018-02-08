Report: Knicks Get Emmanuel Mudiay in Three-Team Deal With Mavs and Nuggets

The Knicks, Mavericks and Nuggets have pulled off a three-team trade. 

By Dan Gartland
February 08, 2018

The Knicks, Mavericks and Nuggets have pulled off a three-team trade that puts Emmanuel Mudiay in New York, Doug McDermott in Dallas and Devin Harris in Denver, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The deal also includes a pick swap in the 2018 second round, Wojnarowski adds. The Knicks get the Blazers’ second-rounder from the Nuggets and Denver gets the Clippers’ second-round pick from New York. 

The move gives the Knicks another young player with potential as they turn their focus to the future after the loss of Kristaps Porzingis. Mudiay, 21, was the seventh pick in the 2015 but has been underwhelming thus far. He was the backup point guard for the Nuggets this season behind 2016 first-rounder Jamal Murray. 

McDermott averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 21.3 minutes off the bench for the Knicks this season. Harris, who turns 35 later this month, has been Dallas’s backup point guard since he was reacquired in 2013. 

