Isaiah Thomas previously conceded to Paul Pierce's push not to show a tribute video for the former Celtics point guard on the same night that Boston retired Pierce's No. 34 jersey on Feb. 11. That doesn't mean that Thomas can't have his own tribute video after 15 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Just moments after the Cavaliers decided to trade Thomas, Channing Frye and the team's 2018 first-round draft pick, a short compilation was put together of Thomas' best moments in a Cavs uniform.

Thomas played in just 15 games after returning from a hip injury but also struggled to fit into the Cavaliers' offense.

Check out the parody video below:

Here’s a tribute to Cleveland Cavaliers legend Isaiah Thomas... pic.twitter.com/Tx8XBJYI0V — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2018

The University of Washington previously announced a retirement ceremony for Thomas' No. 2 for Feb. 15 when the Huskies play Utah. The Cavaliers were slated to play in Oklahoma City on Feb. 13 before the All-Star Break so Thomas could have traveled to Seattle during the off days. The Lakers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Feb. 15 and so there may be a chance that he misses the ceremony.