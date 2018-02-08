Watch: A Parody Video Tribute To Cavaliers Legend Isaiah Thomas

Re-live the best moments from Isaiah Thomas' 15 games as a Cavalier.

By Chris Chavez
February 08, 2018

Isaiah Thomas previously conceded to Paul Pierce's push not to show a tribute video for the former Celtics point guard on the same night that Boston retired Pierce's No. 34 jersey on Feb. 11. That doesn't mean that Thomas can't have his own tribute video after 15 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Just moments after the Cavaliers decided to trade Thomas, Channing Frye and the team's 2018 first-round draft pick, a short compilation was put together of Thomas' best moments in a Cavs uniform. 

Thomas played in just 15 games after returning from a hip injury but also struggled to fit into the Cavaliers' offense.

Check out the parody video below:

The University of Washington previously announced a retirement ceremony for Thomas' No. 2 for Feb. 15 when the Huskies play Utah. The Cavaliers were slated to play in Oklahoma City on Feb. 13 before the All-Star Break so Thomas could have traveled to Seattle during the off days. The Lakers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Feb. 15 and so there may be a chance that he misses the ceremony. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now