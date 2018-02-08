Isaiah Thomas May Miss Washington Jersey Retirement After Cavaliers, Lakers Trade

First no video tribute in Boston and now Isaiah Thomas could miss his jersey retirement at Washington.

By Chris Chavez
February 08, 2018

Isaiah Thomas has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and could miss his jersey retirement at Washington's Alaska Airlines Arena as a result.

The University of Washington previously announced a retirement ceremony for Thomas' No. 2 for Feb. 15 when the Huskies play Utah. The Cavaliers were slated to play in Oklahoma City on Feb. 13 before the All-Star Break so Thomas could have traveled to Seattle during the off days. The Lakers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Feb. 15.

Washington has not announced any plans to change the ceremony date.

Thomas will become just the third player to get his jersey retired at Washington after Brandon Roy and Bob Houbregs. At Washington, Thomas led the Huskies to three conference championships and finished eighth all-time in scoring with 1,721 career points.

The Boston Celtics planned to show a brief video tribute to Thomas before Paul Pierce told the Celtics that he preferred to have Feb. 11's No. 34 jersey retirement to himself. Thomas reportedly also backed out of being recognized on that day by the Celtics. 

Thomas is averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. He played just 15 games with the Cavaliers after missing more than seven months due to a torn labrum in his right hip. Despite returning to form, he struggled to find his rhythm with Cleveland. The Cavaliers acquired Thomas in an August trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

Thomas, Channing Frye and the Cavaliers' 2018 first-round draft pick were packed to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. on Thursday.

