R.J. Adelman, the son of former NBA coach Rick Adelman, was killed in a hit and run in Houston while crossing the street on Feb. 2, according to TMZ.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, R.J. Adelman, 44, was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by an 80-year-old woman driving a minivan. Adelman was taken to the hospital in serious condition but died four hours later. The Harris County medical examiner determined Adelman died as a result of blunt force injuries, according to TMZ.

The driver was released without charges but an investigation is still underway.

R.J. Adelman played college basketball for Division II Willamette and was a member of the Division II national championship winning team in 1993.

Rick Adelman has coached the Trail Blazers, Warriors, Kings, Rockets and Timberwolves. R.J. served as a scout for his father with the Kings and then as an assistant with the Rockets.

The Timberwolves issued the following statement:

"Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of R.J. Adelman."