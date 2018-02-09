LeBron James expressed sympathy for Isaiah Thomas after the Cavaliers traded Thomas to the Lakers on Thursday.

Thomas struggled to regain his All-Star form after injuring his hip and missing the first three months of the season, LeBron said.

“I want Isaiah to get his bounce back, get his spring back, get healthy,” James told reporters on Friday. “Being out seven months is difficult for anybody. I just feel like he was playing behind the eight ball, not only on the floor, but just trying to get himself back to where he’s accustomed to playing. I wish the best for him in L.A. right now and his future. I want him to get that bounce back, get that spring back. I wish him the best, that’s for sure.”

The Cavs shipped Thomas, Channing Frye and their first-round pick to the Lakers just before the deadline in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Thomas played just 15 games for Cleveland after being acquired this summer as part of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics. A hip injury kept him out until the start of the new year, though, and he struggled upon his return. He is shooting just 36.1% from the field this season and 25.3% from three, by far the worst rates of his career.