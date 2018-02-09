Hawks fans chanted "LeBron will trade you" and "LeBron will leave you" at Cavs players Friday night.

The chants came the day after the NBA trade deadline, which saw the Cleveland team completely changed.

Six players — Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert — all left Cleveland. The team gained Rodney Hood, George Hill, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr in the trades.

Hawks fans chanting: “LeBron will leave you,” as Tristan Thompson misses two free throws 😬 pic.twitter.com/p9NAaxwrl4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2018

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the chants were in full swing when Tristan Thompson and Jeff Green were at the free-throw line.

But apparently it ended well enough — with the crowd chanting "LeBron we love you."