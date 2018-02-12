The ballad of Greg Oden has taken another turn, as the 2007 number one pick has entered the Big 3 league draft pool in hopes of returning to the basketball court this summer.

The three-on-three league, which featured multiple former NBA players in its debut season last summer, announced Oden's move on Twitter on Monday. He'll participate in the league's draft combine, where he'll attempt to show he's healthy enough to play.

SPLASH ALERT 💦 The 30-year-old former number one pick out of Ohio State hopes to return to the court this Summer! Oden is ready to turn heads at the BIG3 Draft Combine. pic.twitter.com/fGQPB4PhIQ — BIG3 (@thebig3) February 12, 2018

Oden, who will forever be known as the player the Blazers drafted over Kevin Durant, has not played in an NBA game since he appeared in nine games for the Heat during the 2013-14 season. Degenerative knees that required multiple surgeries plagued his NBA career from the beginning and prevented him from coming close to becoming the player Portland thought the seven-footer could be.

Oden last played professionally for the Jiangsu Dragons in China in 2016. He appeared in just 105 games during his brief NBA career, posting averages of 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in the contests he was healthy enough to appear in.