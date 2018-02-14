Former NBA teammates (and current best friends) Carlos Boozer and Nate Robinson are teaming up with Sports Illustrated to host a brand-new podcast called HOLDAT, which will debut on Feb. 21.

The new show will break down the NBA from a player's perspective both on and off the floor, taking advantage of Boozer and Robinson's 20+ combined years in the league. It'll give listeners an inside look into what life is really like in the NBA and what conversations are going down in locker rooms. Boozer (a two-time All-Star) and Robinson (a former Slam Dunk Contest winner) will dish priceless stories from their time in the Association, ranging from on-the-court confrontations to card games on the team plane to favorite memories away from the floor.

With a unique look at the league and an abundance of stories and relationships to draw on, Boozer and Robinson promise to be as much fun in audio as they were on the hardwood. ​The two will drop a new episode every week breaking down what's currently going on in the NBA and in their lives. Check out the teaser episode below:

Subscribe to the HOLDAT podcast via Apple Podcasts, Art19 or Stitcher and check out the first episode next week. And be sure to follow Carlos and Nate Robinson on Instagram.