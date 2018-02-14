Wizards teammates John Wall and Marcin Gortat met to clear the air after one of Gortat's tweets was perceived by some to be a slight at Wall, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

On Feb. 1, just two days after Washington announced that Wall would miss six weeks due to a knee procedure, Gortat tweeted "Great 'team' victory!" That prompted some to wonder whether Gortat was suggesting the Wizards play more team-oriented basketball when Wall is not on the floor.

Unbelievable win tonight ! Great "team" victory! — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) February 2, 2018

Wall spoke to ESPN's Michael Smith about Gortat's tweets and said he found them funny, particularly coming from Gortat.

"It was more just shocking to hear from him, and just understanding that he gets the most assists from me and the most spoon-fed baskets ever."

The back-and-forth through the media prompted both players to request a sit-down conversation, per Haynes.

After losing five of six before Wall's prolonged injury, the Wizards are 6-2 in the eight games since the All-Star has been out. Wall, who is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists, is expected to return in mid-March.